Logotyp
  Print
  Print

TxDMV Appointments

Welcome to the TxDMV's appointment system. To make an appointment, click "Make an appointment". If you already have an existing appointment, you can also reschedule, as well as cancel it.
To make a new appointment, you must acknowledge that your personal data will be stored.

we do not issue drivers licenses

*** APPOINTMENT RESTRICTIONS ***

Appointment services are not available for:

  • IRP/Apportion transactions
  • dealers
  • title services
  • title runners
These transactions and customers are only serviced via drop-off, phone, mail, email, fax, and online. Appointments for the above listed will be cancelled. Visit our COVID-19 page for more information.

Also, only one person will be allowed into an office per appointment. No additional people will be allowed entry (except for medical accommodations of the applicant).

New Appointment Help instructions

Edit/Cancel Appointment Help instructions