TxDMV Appointments

*** APPOINTMENT RESTRICTIONS *** Appointment services are not available for: IRP/Apportion transactions

dealers

title services

title runners These transactions and customers are only serviced via drop-off, phone, mail, email, fax, and online. Appointments for the above listed will be cancelled. Visit our COVID-19 page for more information.



Also, only one person will be allowed into an office per appointment. No additional people will be allowed entry (except for medical accommodations of the applicant).