TxDMV Appointments

Welcome to the TxDMV's appointment system. To make an appointment, click "Make an appointment". If you already have an existing appointment, you can also reschedule, as well as cancel it.
To make a new appointment, you must acknowledge that your personal data will be stored.
*** APPOINTMENT RESTRICTIONS ***
Appointment services are not available for:
Also, only one person will be allowed into an office per appointment. No additional people will be allowed entry (except for medical accommodations of the applicant).